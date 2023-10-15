PA's Abbas condemns Hamas attack: 'actions that do not represent the Palestinians'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday night for the first time clearly condemned the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas, saying that these were "actions that do not represent the Palestinians." The condemnation, which came during a conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro , was reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Abbas also said in the conversation that the PLO is "the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people," and not Hamas. He added that he rejects the killing of civilians on both sides, and called for the release of "civilians, prisoners and detainees on both sides."

The Abbas condemnation was published a few hours after he spoke with US President Joe Biden for the second time in 24 hours. A statement issued by the PA said that the US president acknowledged that the actions of Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people. Biden, according to the message, also said that he is working to ensure humanitarian aid to civilians from Gaza, adding that the goal is to prevent the fighting from expanding to other arenas.

After Abbas' previous conversation with Biden, the Palestinian Authority president published a statement which said that "peace and security in our region will be achieved through the implementation of the two-state solution, based on international legitimacy and the intention of the Palestinian side to act to achieve this goal, and the necessity of stopping all attacks and respecting international humanitarian law in what is happening in the Gaza Strip."

Abbas emphasized in that conversation "the necessity of allowing the opening of urgent humanitarian crossings in the Gaza Strip, the supply of basic materials and medical supplies, restoring the supply of water, electricity and fuel to the citizens there, and the complete rejection of the displacement of the residents of the Gaza Strip," and called for "a stop to the settler attacks against Palestinians in cities, villages and Palestinian camps in the West Bank, and to stop the extremist invasions of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which are causing the escalation of the situation."

It was also reported that Abbas "rejected the methods associated with killing or abusing civilians on both sides, and called for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees. He reiterated the rejection of violence, adherence to international legitimacy, peaceful popular resistance, and political action as a way to achieve the national goals of freedom and independence."