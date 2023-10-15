IDF brigadier general returns to service days after son killed in Hamas attack

IDF Brig. Gen. Dedi Simchi arrived Saturday at the Home Front Command headquarters in Ramla just days after his son was killed during the Hamas terror attack. He met with senior officers and participated in a situation assessment.

Simchi previously served as the head of the Home Front Command. He also previously held the position of Commissioner of Fire and Rescue, demonstrating a deep understanding of rescue and internal security matters.

2 View gallery IDF Brigadier General Dedi Simchi leaves his home , walks past the sign announcing his son's death

"I made the most of the shiva, the week-long mourning period, now it's important to strengthen the army and the people," said Simchi.

"I support the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Military Intelligence Directorate during this time, and I wrote to them, 'Be strong, we stand with you.' I see what's happening in the media, they are already quarreling. Please stop. I spoke with a rabbi, and he told me it's possible to shorten the mourning period to the day I received the news," he added.

2 View gallery Guy Simchi while saving the lives of his friends at the music festival, and not before eliminating 2 terrorists even though he was unarmed ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Guy Simchi, a soldier in the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Battalion, who was on vacation and enjoying the music festival, displayed great courage when he saved the lives of his friends and brought them into a bomb shelter in a house in a nearby kibbutz. Despite being unarmed, he defended the house together with his friend, a kibbutz member, and a soldier of the special forces Maglan unit who was armed.