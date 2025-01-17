Did Israel sabotage Iran's nuclear program?

A new interview has revealed fresh details about Israel's sabotage efforts against Iran's nuclear program.

In an interview from Iran, Mohammed Zarif, the Islamic regime's vice president and former foreign minister, disclosed for the first time that Israel had planted explosives in Iran's nuclear centrifuges. However, he did not specify when this incident occurred or when the regime became aware of it.

According to Zarif, the explosives were embedded in centrifuge components purchased by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. These components were eventually located and neutralized by the regime.

Zarif claimed that international sanctions left the regime vulnerable to what he described as "Israeli traps," forcing Iran to rely on intermediaries for critical equipment—intermediaries that Israel successfully infiltrated. He likened this infiltration to past operations, such as the 2021 pager attack on Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon.

A separate incident involving a power failure at the Natanz nuclear facility, caused by an explosion, was previously labeled an act of "nuclear terrorism" by the Islamic regime. However, it remains unclear whether that event was connected to the explosives Zarif described. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the Natanz explosion.

With the transition to President-elect Donald Trump, the Iranian regime is bracing for another round of sanctions. The Trump administration’s previous sanctions nearly crippled Iran's economy, significantly reducing oil exports, funding to terror proxies, and nuclear enrichment activities.