Two killed in rocket strike on Nahariya; rocket barrage strikes central Israel

Two men in their 40s were killed in a direct hit on a building in Nahariya in northern Israel during a rocket barrage late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the municipality, the rocket struck a warehouse in the east of the city.

At the same time, in the area of Kibbutz Kabri just east of Nahariya a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were lightly injured by shrapnel.

Some 13 rockets and missiles were fired simultaneously toward the center and north of the country. Some 10 missiles were detected crossing from Lebanon in the barrage to the north, which was fired at the same time as a rocket barrage to Tel Aviv and other central Israel cities, according to the IDF.

Direct hit on rocket in Nahariya

The three rockets fired at central Israel were intercepted, according to the IDF, while some of the rockets fired to the north were intercepted and the others exploded in Israeli territory.

"Both men suffered serious injuries, and after vigorous resuscitation efforts we pronounced them dead at the scene," said MDA emergency medic Dor Vaknin, who was called to the scene of the direct hit on the warehouse in Nahariya.

Rescue teams arrive at site of building hit by rocket in Nahariya

Earlier in the day, an attack drone launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon crashed into the yard of a preschool in the Haifa suburb of Nesher while the children were inside. No one was hurt.

No sirens were activated in the area of the preschool although the drone was observed crossing the border from Lebanon and was being chased by the IDF as warning sirens sounded along its way. Even so, the children were taken to the buildings protected area by alert staff before the impact.

"The kindergarten teacher saved lives with exemplary behavior," according to the IDF. "More than 20 drones were intercepted from all sectors since Friday. Since the beginning of the month, 54 UAVs have been launched into Israel and 90% of them have been intercepted."

