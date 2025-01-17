As government set to vote on hostage deal, Netanyahu says secured US guarantees to resume war

After four hours of deliberations, the Security Cabinet approved a hostage deal on Friday, under which 33 hostages held by Hamas for 469 days will be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including hundreds serving life sentences.

The government is now set to approve the agreement, with the release process expected to begin on Sunday.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs ( Photo: GPO )

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the decision was reached after "considering all political, security and humanitarian aspects" and assessing that the deal supports Israel’s war objectives.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voted against the deal, citing concerns over its impact on national security. Other ministers opposed but were not eligible to vote.

The agreement has sparked significant debate, with data presented during the meeting showing that 82% of released prisoners in past deals returned to terrorism.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Prime Minister Netanyahu sought to reassure skeptics, particularly Smotrich, saying that U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump had provided guarantees that if negotiations for the next phase of the agreement fail and Hamas refuses to accept Israel’s security demands, Israel can resume full-scale military operations with U.S. backing.

2 View gallery Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

The deal allows the release of life-sentenced prisoners to the West Bank and East Jerusalem but excludes high-profile murderers from entering those areas. During discussions, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi emphasized that troop deployment in the Philadelphi Corridor would increase during the first phase of the deal, ensuring stronger control.

President Isaac Herzog welcomed the decision, calling it "a vital step toward fulfilling the highest covenant between the state and its citizens." However, he acknowledged the challenges and sacrifices involved, urging unity as the country faces difficult moments.

Ben-Gvir, however, remained fiercely critical after the vote, expressing heightened concerns over the release of prisoners to areas where they could return to terrorism. "I urge my colleagues in Likud and the Religious Zionist Party to join me in stopping this reckless deal before it’s too late," he said.

In a statement released by Netanyahu’s spokesperson Omer Dostri, he wrote: "All the spins have dissipated: there would be no deal if the prime minister insisted on staying in Philadelphi – we are staying; no deal if the prime minister insisted on not committing to ending the war – no commitment was made; no deal if the prime minister insisted Israel remains within the perimeter – we are staying; no deal if the prime minister insisted Israel could return to fighting – there are guarantees."

The Cabinet decision also drew attention to logistical issues, as debates over holding a government session on Friday, before the start of Shabbat, caused delays. Some ministers were prepared to leave written votes to meet religious considerations, while judicial sources clarified that the High Court would not delay the deal, even holding emergency hearings on Saturday if needed.