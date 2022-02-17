Israel strikes south of Damascus, Syrian state media reports

Israel attacked targets in the village of Zakia south of Damascus using surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights, resulting in some material damage, Syria's state media SANA reported overnight Thursday.

The area was frequently targeted by Israel in the past, as the entire area between Damascus and Quneitra on the Israeli border and the Golan Heights, according to foreign media reports.

Earlier, Radio Sham FM, which is affiliated with the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, reported an explosion in Khan al-Shih southwest of the capital Damascus but did not provide further details.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights — an opposition watchdog documenting human rights abuses in Syria —also reported that explosions of an unknown source were heard in the area.

