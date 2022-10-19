Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
26C
Finnair plane
Finnair plane
Photo: Shutterstock
Finnair plane

Ramon Airport begins operating flights from Israel's desert to snowy Finland

Finnair will operate a single weekly flight to Helsinki on Tuesdays until March, joining Netherland’s Transavia which began operating direct flights to Orly Airport in Paris

Daniel Salami |
Published: 10.19.22, 16:58
Finnish flag carrier Finnair began operating regular flights from Ramon Airport to Helsinki, officials said Wednesday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • This flight route was last operated in 2020, just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    2 View gallery
    Finnair plane     Finnair plane
    Finnair plane
    (Photo: Shutterstock)
    The airline hopes the warm Israeli weather will attract Finnish tourists to hop on a hot vacation in the southern resort city of Eilat or other locations in the Holy Land.
    At this point, the flights will be operating until March, which will actually allow Israeli passengers to fly to Finland and enjoy the Finnish winter in search of the aurora borealis, or northern lights. Finnair will operate a weekly flight on Tuesdays onboard an Airbus A321 airliner.
    In addition, the low-cost Dutch airline Transavia also began operating direct flights to Orly Airport in Paris.
    2 View gallery
    שדה נמל תעופה רמון    שדה נמל תעופה רמון
    Ramon Airport
    (Photo: Shutterstock)
    The Ramon Airport is also preparing to operate two regular flights to Rome starting December 17, and two weekly flights to Vienna starting December 21 with the Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air.
    Another major player who is expected to operate regular flights from Ramon Airport is the low-cost giant Ryanair, which will soon announce to what destinations its flights will be headed and how often.
    Talkbacks for this article 0