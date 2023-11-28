Thoughts of mom keep hostages going, unaware she was murdered.

For 50 days they were kept in a secluded room with one other hostage who is still captive. Now, they are finally home. Noam Or, 16 and his sister Alma, 13 were released on Saturday in the deal negotiated by Qatar and the U.S. to free women and children abducted by the Hamas terrorists.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

But hopes of reuniting with their mother Yonat, were crushed when they learned that she was murdered in Kibbutz Be'eri, in the October 7 massacre. Their father Dror was also taken by the Hamas and is still being held in captivity.

3 View gallery Noam and Alma Or

Ahal Besorai, Noam and Alma's uncle said in an interview that the hope to see their mom had kept them going during the long weeks. The news had been a devastating blow, he said.

“When they first crossed the border and reunited with their grandmother and older brother, the first news that they had to confront was the fact that their mom is no longer alive," he told CNN. "That was a terribly emotional and traumatic moment for the,” he said.

Besorai would not divulge much information in the interview out of concern for hostages still being held but said “it wasn’t pleasant, to say the least. It was horrible.” He said that the kids and the woman they had been held with, kept a journal during their captivity, although they were forbidden to take it with them.

3 View gallery Noam, Alma Or at the Rafah crossing after being freed from Hamas captivity on Saturday

He also said the woman, who had been a support for the kids and supported as well by them, in difficult times, was not told that they were to be released. According to the uncle, the kids were told they were being taken to the bathroom but then they were blindfolded and their hands tied.

Noam and Alma were taken from their home after it was set on fire. They did not know that their father Dror was also abducted, until they returned.

“When Hamas terrorists burned their house in order to force them out of the safe room, the kids jumped from the window and tried to hide in a different place but the terrorists found them and took them to Gaza in a stolen car from the kibbutz. They put Noam in the trunk and my niece in the front with eight other Hamas terrorists,” Besorai said.

3 View gallery Devastation at Kibbutz Be'eri in the wake of the Hamas massacre ( Photo: Tal Shahar )