Palestinian security forces gain ground in Jenin refugee camp amid terror crackdown

Palestinian security forces intensified operations in the Jenin refugee camp on Monday, seeking to regain control of key areas.

According to Palestinian reports, heavy exchanges of gunfire over the past several hours have left seven terrorists injured. Security officials announced the capture of several strategic points within the camp, including the main operations center of the Jenin Brigade and a facility known as the "Al-Hura Club," a frequent gathering spot for armed terrorists.

Clashes and exchanges of fire between terrorists and security forces in Jenin

“In the past 24 hours, security forces have arrested 12 terror operatives, neutralized a car bomb and dismantled 12 explosive devices,” the statement said. Officials claim nearly half the camp is now under operational control.

Palestinian security forces report significant progress in Operation Homeland Defense, led by the elite Unit 101, aimed at regaining control of the Jenin refugee camp, which in recent years has become a hub for terrorist activity by groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

5 View gallery Clashes and exchanges of fire between terrorists and security forces in Jenin ( Photo: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta )

The Palestinian Authority said that its security forces will "press forward decisively until the operation’s objectives are achieved." Intelligence Chief Majed Faraj has reportedly been stationed at the Jenin headquarters for the past eight days, closely monitoring developments.

Members of the Jenin Brigade, affiliated with PIJ, have been given an ultimatum to surrender their weapons or face arrest and prosecution for weapons trafficking and collaboration with foreign entities like Iran and Hamas. Security forces have already detained several terrorists attempting to flee the camp for other areas.

5 View gallery ( Photo: AP/Majdi Mohammed )

In Tulkarm’s Nur Shams camp, efforts to incite resistance against the security forces failed to gain traction.

Akram Rajoub, who served as governor of Jenin until last year, expressed support for the operation. “This is a group of young men—only God knows who armed them and gave them money. They want to dictate to the security forces how to confront Israel and in what way,” he said.

While acknowledging the patriotism of some, he noted, “Perhaps there are those who didn’t join the chaos created by these outlaws, but this is the reality in the camp right now.” He added that the Fatah movement supports the government’s efforts, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining citizens’ safety and preventing lawlessness from descending into chaos.

5 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Palestinian Interior Minister Ziad Hab al-Reeh and Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub visited several government and official institutions in Jenin on Monday. The minister emphasized the importance of these institutions in maintaining order and law and instructed them to continue providing services to citizens and adhere to regular working hours, despite the current circumstances.

The minister said that, under directives from Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, “the security apparatus continues to impose order and the rule of law, put an end to security chaos, confront outlaws and restore safety.” He also acknowledged the symbolic and historical role of refugee camps in the Palestinian national struggle, highlighting the government’s prioritization of restoring and rehabilitating Jenin camp.

5 View gallery ( Photo: AP/Majdi Mohammed )

On Monday, Abbas issued a stern warning to those refusing to participate in the effort, threatening “immediate dismissal.”

The ongoing operation in Jenin was launched against a backdrop of escalating tensions between PIJ terrorists and Palestinian security forces. The clashes intensified after terrorists seized two security vehicles and paraded them through the streets of the camp last week.

Footage from the operation shows Palestinian security forces armed with sniper rifles, equipped with tactical helmets and driving armored jeeps—all reportedly approved by Israel.

5 View gallery ( Photo: AP/Majdi Mohammed )

The immediate trigger for the crackdown was images of terrorists from Jenin driving in a procession with a stolen security jeep, draped in Hamas and PIJ flags.

Since Thursday, Palestinian security forces have reinforced their presence, taking control of hospitals in Jenin and sealing entrances and exits to the refugee camp in preparation for their operation.