Biden sees opportunity to potentially end Israel-Iran fighting 'for a while'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday there was an opportunity to deal with Israel and Iran in a way that potentially ends their conflict in the Middle East for a while.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a visit to Berlin, Biden also said he has an understanding of how and when Israel was going to retaliate against missile attacks by Iran. He declined to elaborate.

1 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden ( Photo: Brendan Smialowski/ AFP )

Tensions have been high in the region with Israel planning a response to the Oct. 1 missile attack carried out by Tehran.

"There's an opportunity in my view and my colleagues agree that we can probably deal with Israel and Iran in a way that ends the conflict for a while. That ends the conflict, in other words, that stops the back and forth," Biden said.

Biden added that he believed there was a possibility of working towards a ceasefire in Lebanon but that such efforts would be harder in Gaza.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: