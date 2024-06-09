Tragedy in Indonesia: Python swallows mother of 4

A woman from Indonesia was found dead inside the stomach of a five-meters-long python snake, state authorities said Saturday night. The husband of the woman, who was 45 years old at the time of her death, and other residents of the village where the couple live found the remains of her body inside the belly of the reticulated python in the province of South Sulawesi.

The woman, a mother of four, disappeared on Thursday night, when she was on her way home. Village head Suardi Rosi told the French news agency AFP that the villagers started looking for her after her husband said that he had found his wife's belongings.

1 View gallery

In the search conducted in the area, a python "with a big belly" was discovered. The head of the village said that residents cut open the stomach of the long snake, and then it quickly became clear that it had swallowed the woman.

"They decided to cut open the python's stomach. As soon as they did, Farida's head was immediately visible," Rosi said of the dead woman. She was also discoered fully clothed.

Such incidents are considered extremely rare, but several people have died in Indonesia in recent years after being swallowed whole by pythons.

Last year, residents of Southeast Sulawesi's Tinanggea district killed a monster eight-meter long python, which was found strangling and eating a local farmer.