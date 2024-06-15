Pro-Palestinian activists in Berlin use new symbol to show Hamas support

Following the ban on spraying Stars of David and antisemitic symbols, pro-Palestinian activists and Hamas supporters in Berlin have found a new way to demonstrate their support for the terrorist organization. They have been spraying an inverted red triangle, a symbol used by Hamas in its propaganda videos, across Germany's capital, including on homes and universities.

After October 7, Jewish homes across Europe were marked with Stars of David. Since early November, when the German Interior Ministry imposed a total ban on all political and cultural activities related to Hamas and its affiliates, pro-Palestinian activists have sought alternative ways to promote the organization and its symbols without breaking the law.

4 View gallery Banner emblazoned with inverted red triangle from Hamas propaganda videos hung at Free University of Berlin

The red triangle, featured in Hamas propaganda videos, denotes a target. Initially, many participants in pro-Palestinian protests wore shirts emblazoned with the red triangle, carried signs with the symbol or pinned it to their clothing. In recent weeks, more and more red triangles have appeared on the facades of buildings throughout Berlin. In some areas, particularly in the immigrant neighborhood of Neukölln, the graffiti also included the phrase "Israel is a whore."

A banner with similar triangles was displayed at the Free University of Berlin on Friday, accompanied by the warning: "We are coming for you," and the names of University President Günter Ziegler, Humboldt University President Julia von Blumenthal and Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner. At Humboldt University, the sprayed triangle was also accompanied by the phrase "Kai will pay."





4 View gallery Inverted triangle sprayed onto facade of building at Humboldt University

A few weeks ago, pro-Palestinian activists occupied and barricaded several buildings at Humboldt University in Berlin. Mayor Wegner demanded the immediate evacuation of the protesters, and after some hesitation, President von Blumenthal authorized the police to act on campus.

Following the students' removal, the rooms they occupied were vandalized, and banners and graffiti, including the slogan "From the river to the sea," which is illegal under German law, were found. President von Blumenthal condemned this as "shocking antisemitism."

4 View gallery Inverted triangle sprayed onto facade of building in Berlin

"This is a clear hint of violence," von Blumenthal said about the destruction. "It is frightening when someone threatens a specific person in this way. It takes the threat one step further." The graffiti appeared on the walls and doors of the university's social sciences faculty, where the students had barricaded themselves. "This faculty has become a hub of hostile antisemitic activity," said an Israeli student in the faculty, who chose to remain anonymous, in an interview with Ynet.

The triangle is an image taken from a video game popularized by Hamas terrorists since October 7. Besides universities, far-left activists sprayed the symbol outside the About Blank Club in Berlin, known for its solidarity with Israel, and outside a bar that hosted lectures against antisemitism.

The use of the symbol is not limited to pro-Palestinians in Berlin. Last week, the entrance to the home of the Jewish director of the Brooklyn Museum in New York was vandalized by antisemites who sprayed the same red triangle on her door. In addition to the home of director Anne Pasternak, the homes of other board members were also marked with this Hamas symbol.