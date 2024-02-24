Israeli officials hope that Gaza deal will lead to agreement in the north

The Israeli delegation returned to Israel on Saturday from their efforts to secure another hostage deal at the summit in Paris. There is an understanding in Israel that a deal in Gaza could also affect the northern border, leading to negotiations between Lebanon and Israel. Consequently, the U.S. froze its mediation between the two countries. The IDF attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Saturday night.

In Israel, there is hope that under calm, Hezbollah will give Lebanon the green light to engage in serious negotiations for a diplomatic arrangement, facilitated by the Special Envoy of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, which will allow the return of residents to their homes and push Hezbollah ten kilometers from the border.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Envoy Amos Hochstein and Hassan Nasrallah

The London-based Arabic "Asharq Al-Awsat," newspaper reported on Friday that Lebanon hopes that the ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan will lead to renewed mediation between Israel and Lebanon, and "pave the way for the implementation of Resolution 1701."

According to the report, the Special Envoy of the President of the United States, Amos Hochstein, stopped communicating with the Lebanese government and froze his mediation until a ceasefire agreement is reached in Gaza. Sources told the newspaper that the government expects the Paris summit to lead to a calm in Gaza, which will expand to Lebanon and allow Hochstein to renew mediation.

IDF attacks in southern Lebanon

The sources reported that Hezbollah is still consistent in not wanting to escalate the conflict, "even though Israel is tempting it to do so and crossing lines." A source told the newspaper that "Israel has been attacking several towns in the south of the country for some time, destroying them to evacuate the residents."

Meanwhile, the Israeli delegation returned to the country from the summit in Paris. As part of the summit, Mossad chief David Barnea held separate talks with CIA Director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani, and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel.

From right to left: Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani, CIA Director William Burns, Mossad chief David Barnea,

In Israel, there is a hint of "cautious optimism" that the negotiations will succeed before Ramadan. The Americans are eager to finalize the deal before the Ramadan holiday begins in two weeks. Officials in Israel emphasized that Israel is entering a complex and difficult negotiation process with a murderous terrorist organization.