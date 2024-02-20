PM failed to act on Hamas multi-million dollar investment portfolio,' ex-Mossad official says

Udi Levi tells BBC's Panorama that his advise to Netanyahu to hit Hamas financially was ignored, adding that inaction helped terror group build military might leading to October 7 massacre

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Benjamin Netanyahu
Former senior Mossad official, Udi Levi, said in an interview with the BBC that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu missed an opportunity to disrupt the flow of funds to Hamas, years before the October 7 massacre.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Levi, who served until 2016 as the head of a unit dealing with economic warfare against terrorist organizations, advised Netanyahu to economically weaken Hamas, believing it would hinder the group's military buildup.
2 View gallery
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ועידת הנשיאים של הארגונים היהודייםראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ועידת הנשיאים של הארגונים היהודיים
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: EPA)
He said that he repeatedly told Netanyahu that Israel has the means to undermine Hamas "solely through the use of economic tools." According to Levi, he never received a response from Netanyahu to his proposal.
Levi believed that had Netanyahu acted, a great deal of money would have been prevented from reaching Gaza. "The monster that Hamas built probably [wouldn't be] like the same monster that we faced on October 7th." He said Hamas needed billions and not millions to build the network of tunnels beneath the Strip and to pay for an estimated 30,000 - strong military force.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: חשיפת מנהרת הטרור הגדולה ביותר ברצועת עזהתיעוד: חשיפת מנהרת הטרור הגדולה ביותר ברצועת עזה
IDF troops inside a Hamas tunnel beneath Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
He said he had discussed a specific funding source with Netanyahu in 2014, which Israeli intelligence purportedly identified as a multi-million-dollar investment portfolio controlled by Hamas and operated from Turkey.
Some 40 companies across the Middle East and north Africa are believed to be in the portfolio, including Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Sudan, Egypt, the Gulf and also Turkey, Panorama said. "The alleged investments include everything from road construction, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to tourism, mining, gold prospecting and luxury real estate projects."
Billions more had been provided by UN agencies, the EU, the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, and numerous charities. All intended for humanitarian purposes, the BBC said but added that there is no way to verify how much of it was diverted for the Hamas's military purposes.
"We discussed Qatar and Iran as the main sponsoring entities," Levy said regarding Hamas funding sources. He emphasized that "in a certain sense, Turkey is even more crucial, as it represents a central and critical point for Hamas in managing its financial infrastructure." According to the BBC, The Prime Minister's office did not respond to Levy's allegations.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""