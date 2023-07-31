Pundit calls for release of Rabin assassin, cheered by audience

A panelist appearing on Israeli right-wing Channel 14, called on Sunday for the release of Yigal Amir, the right-wing extremist who assassinated former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

"The time has come to release Yigal Amir, the assassin of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin," Ari Shamai who was Amir's defense attorney, said in a live broadcast, as other participants pushed back while cheers were heard from the studio audience.

Following the uproar caused by his remarks, the channel announced thatShamai will no longer be invited to appear on their shows. "Ari Shamai's severe remarks reflect his personal opinion only," the channel said in a statement. "Due to the gravity of his comments, Mr. Shamai will no longer be invited to participate in our programs."

Shamai was expressing his anger at a Supreme Court ruling earlier in the day, claiming a law that was passed in the Knesset, clearing the way for an associate of Shas leader Aryeh Deri, to run for mayor of Tiberias, although he served there as an appointment of the government. The ruling explained the legislation was personal and therefore should not be applied in the local elections scheduled for November.

"I am glad to hear that the Supreme Court opposes personal laws because it is also time to release the assassin Yigal Amir, as personal laws were legislated against him as well," Shamai said.

