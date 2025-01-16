Paris theater shut down after occupation by hundreds of migrants it invited to free event

The Gaîté Lyrique Theatre, located in Paris's 3rd arrondissement and built on the ruins of the historic Théâtre de la Gaîté, is on the brink of bankruptcy. The crisis began five weeks ago when approximately 250 migrants, invited to attend a free event, refused to leave the premises and have been occupying the building ever since.

The theater, known for its alignment with radical left-wing circles, regularly hosts performances, exhibitions and installations that reflect these values. On December 10, 2024, the theater held an event titled "Reinventing the Reception of Migrants in France," which featured speakers from various universities, representatives from the Red Cross, and 250 migrants from African countries, warmly welcomed by activists organizing the event.

However, after the event concluded, the invited migrants refused to vacate the premises. Over the past five weeks they have been occupying the theater, preventing scheduled performances and bringing the theater to the verge of financial collapse. All performances have been canceled through January 24.

In a statement, the theater's management revealed that the number of migrants occupying the space has since risen to 300. They noted that "sanitary conditions are deteriorating daily, and staff are left to handle the situation alone." Management called on authorities to find housing solutions for the migrants but added: "Although the occupation is forced, it is unthinkable for the Gaîté Lyrique to cast these people into the streets in the dead of winter."

Meanwhile, the Paris City Council has stated that no alternative solutions have been found for the migrants and has demanded that President Emmanuel Macron's government intervene to resolve the crisis. The financial damage to the theater is estimated at several hundred thousand euros so far.

Local businesses are also feeling the strain. The manager of a nearby bistro told the British Daily Mail: "They are destroying my business. They hang around my terrace all day, smoking joints and fighting among themselves. Passersby are frightened by all these young men.”

The occupation is reportedly being led by the "Belleville Park Youth Collective" (Collectif des Jeunes du Parc de Belleville), which claims that the migrants are minors and therefore cannot be evicted. The group has declared the theater occupation a turning point in their "anti-racist and anti-colonialist struggle."