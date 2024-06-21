Armenia recognizes Palestine as a state, Israel summons Armenian envoy in protest

Armenian Foreign Ministry says it is convinced that the only way to ensure the legitimate aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis is a two-state solution

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
War
Armenia
Palestine
Armenia announced on Friday it is joining 147 other UN member states in recognizing a Palestinian state. In protest of the move, the Foreign Ministry has summoned the Armenian ambassador for what was described as a "severe reprimand."
"Armenia has always supported a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution," the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated.
2 View gallery
דגל ארמניהדגל ארמניה
The Armenian flag
(Photo: AFP)
"We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure the legitimate aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis. Based on our commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty, and coexistence, Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine."
In the past month, four European countries—Norway, Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia—have also recognized Palestine, despite strong Israeli opposition.
Armenia established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992, shortly after gaining independence from the Soviet Union. It maintains an embassy in Tel Aviv.
2 View gallery
שר החוץ ישראל כץ בהונגריהשר החוץ ישראל כץ בהונגריה
Foreign Minister Israel Katz
(Photo: Attila Kisbenedek / AFP)
Amid deteriorating relations with Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Turkey over the past decade, there was a possibility that Israel might officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, which even led to a Knesset discussion for the first time.
However, relations with Armenia have worsened in recent years due to Israel's tacit support for Armenia's neighbor, Azerbaijan.
Last year, the Associated Press reported that Israel "quietly aided" Azerbaijan's plan to retake the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, providing powerful weaponry ahead of the offensive that led to the historic surrender of Armenian separatists.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""