Armenia recognizes Palestine as a state, Israel summons Armenian envoy in protest

Armenia announced on Friday it is joining 147 other UN member states in recognizing a Palestinian state. In protest of the move, the Foreign Ministry has summoned the Armenian ambassador for what was described as a "severe reprimand."

"Armenia has always supported a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution," the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated.

"We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure the legitimate aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis. Based on our commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty, and coexistence, Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine."

In the past month, four European countries—Norway, Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia—have also recognized Palestine, despite strong Israeli opposition.

Armenia established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992, shortly after gaining independence from the Soviet Union. It maintains an embassy in Tel Aviv.

Amid deteriorating relations with Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Turkey over the past decade, there was a possibility that Israel might officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, which even led to a Knesset discussion for the first time.

However, relations with Armenia have worsened in recent years due to Israel's tacit support for Armenia's neighbor, Azerbaijan.

Last year, the Associated Press reported that Israel "quietly aided" Azerbaijan's plan to retake the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, providing powerful weaponry ahead of the offensive that led to the historic surrender of Armenian separatists.