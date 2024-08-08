Masked gang ties up and robs Israeli tourists in Costa Rica villa heist

Israeli tourists were robbed during a trip to Costa Rica when masked gang members broke into their rented villa, tied them up to prevent resistance and stole their money and belongings. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the incident is under investigation.
On Sunday night, the violent gang entered the villa rented by two Israeli families, binding the tourists—some of whom were in swimsuits—and gathering them into one room. The assailants stripped the tourists of their clothes, removed jewelry from the women and covered their heads to prevent them from seeing what was happening.
After the robbers fled, the Israeli tourists contacted the Israeli embassy in Costa Rica. Following an investigation, authorities confirmed the incident was criminally motivated, and the embassy reported that "the Israelis are unharmed."
"The robbery in Costa Rica is known to the Foreign Ministry, it has ended, and the matter is being handled by the consul and the department for Israelis abroad," a statement read.