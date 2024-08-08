Masked gang ties up and robs Israeli tourists in Costa Rica villa heist

Israeli tourists were robbed during a trip to Costa Rica when masked gang members broke into their rented villa, tied them up to prevent resistance and stole their money and belongings. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the incident is under investigation.

