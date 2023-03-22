Israel switches to Daylight Saving Time overnight Friday

Israelis will move the clock one hour ahead, losing an hour of sleep but getting more daylight in the evening in the coming months

Sivan Hilaie|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Israel will switch over from standard time to Daylight Saving Time (DST) overnight Friday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • At 2am on Friday, Israelis will move the clock one hour ahead to 03:00, losing an hour of sleep but getting more daylight in the evening in the coming months until DST expires on October 29.
    2 View gallery
    DST is the practice of setting the clock forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and back again in the fall, in order to make better use of natural daylight.
    In addition, the extra hour of daylight encourages family and community cultural and leisure activities among all ages, mainly children and teens.
    Director-General of the Interior Ministry Ronen Peretz said: “This weekend, Daylight Saving Time will begin and Israeli citizens will enjoy an extra hour of light."
    2 View gallery
    אנשים נחים בשמש בשבת בכיכר דיזינגוף    אנשים נחים בשמש בשבת בכיכר דיזינגוף
    Israelis bask in the sun of Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Moti Kimchi)
    "The advent of DST on the night between Thursday and Friday will allow all of us to return from work and school during daylight hours and to become more energy efficient."
    “Changing the clock over the weekend will allow all of us to start the work week without losing sleep at night," he added.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.