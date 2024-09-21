UK overhauls tourist entry rules

Beginning January 8, 2025, tourists from around the globe, including those from Israel, will need to complete a pre-entry application via a new electronic system to enter the United Kingdom. This requirement involves a fee of £10, roughly 50 shekels per person.

Beginning January 8, 2025, tourists from around the globe, including those from Israel, will need to complete a pre-entry application via a new electronic system to enter the United Kingdom. This requirement involves a fee of £10, roughly 50 shekels per person.

Beginning January 8, 2025, tourists from around the globe, including those from Israel, will need to complete a pre-entry application via a new electronic system to enter the United Kingdom. This requirement involves a fee of £10, roughly 50 shekels per person.

The new system, known as the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), will replace the existing procedure. As stated on the UK government's website, "Anyone wishing to visit the UK – except British and Irish citizens – must register in advance," with comprehensive guidance available online.

The new system, known as the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), will replace the existing procedure. As stated on the UK government's website, "Anyone wishing to visit the UK – except British and Irish citizens – must register in advance," with comprehensive guidance available online.

The new system, known as the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), will replace the existing procedure. As stated on the UK government's website, "Anyone wishing to visit the UK – except British and Irish citizens – must register in advance," with comprehensive guidance available online.