UK overhauls tourist entry rules

Beginning January 8, 2025, tourists from around the globe, including those from Israel, will need to complete a pre-entry application via a new electronic system to enter the United Kingdom. This requirement involves a fee of £10, roughly 50 shekels per person.
The new system, known as the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), will replace the existing procedure. As stated on the UK government's website, "Anyone wishing to visit the UK – except British and Irish citizens – must register in advance," with comprehensive guidance available online.
The ETA will be valid for two years, permitting multiple entries into the UK and stays of up to six months per visit. Travelers are encouraged to submit their application at least 72 hours prior to their intended departure. Registration can be completed using the UK ETA app, which is available for both Android and Apple devices.
Seema Malhotra, the UK's Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Home Department, remarked that "digitization allows for a seamless experience for the millions crossing the border annually, including visitors we welcome to the UK, who are expected to contribute over £32 billion to our tourism economy this year."