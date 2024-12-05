Government party establishes hotline to provide legal advice for IDF draft dodgers

Agudat Yisrael, the political faction led by United Torah Judaism Chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf, is launching a legal advisory center to support ultra-Orthodox youth who receive IDF draft notices and wish to avoid conscription. The decision to establish the center came after a closed consultation within the party, convened by Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Meir Porush, who also chairs Agudat Yisrael's central committee.

The initiative, dubbed "The Center for Guidance on the Draft Threat," will provide assistance of legal professionals, offering advice and guidance to individuals facing questions or warnings about potential arrest for failing to report to recruitment offices.

Minister Meir Porush and ultra-Orthodox youth at the recruitment office

The Hamodia newspaper, aligned with Porush, described the move as a response to "the looming threat to the Torah world posed by judicial authorities seeking to harm the ultra-Orthodox community and the sanctity of the Torah." According to the report, prominent rabbis, heads of yeshivas, and Hasidic leaders have called for measures to assist those seeking guidance in the face of the draft.

“Since the founding of the state, we have never faced such a grave situation, and the Torah world has never encountered a threat as significant as this," according to Porush. "Just as this house has always acted to protect the God-fearing community during times of hardship and decrees, we must now rise to the occasion and support the public in this time of great distress.”

While acknowledging the challenges, Porush emphasized the commitment to action: “Even though the situation appears almost unsolvable and it’s unclear how much we can assist each individual or shield them from conscription, we are obligated to do our utmost. The center will make every effort to provide guidance and support to those grappling with this existential challenge.”

Similarly, a representative is being appointed at the home of Rabbi Dov Landau, leader of the Lithuanian stream, to assist individuals who receive draft notices and seek to avoid service. While such advisory centers have previously operated in more radical circles, such as the Jerusalem Faction or Hasidic groups that abstain from participating in politics, this initiative marks a departure as it is spearheaded by a mainstream political party with members serving in the Knesset and holding ministerial roles.