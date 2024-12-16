Ice cold: Winter war preparations underway as IDF deploys in Syria and Lebanon

IDF is gearing up for Operation General Winter across all operational zones, with a strong emphasis on the challenges posed by snowfall in the northernmost regions—territories where IDF has not operated for 50 years.

Drawing lessons from both its historical operations and the expertise of foreign militaries accustomed to winter warfare, IDF is adopting new strategies to sustain operational readiness in extreme conditions.

Roughly a week after Israeli forces captured the Syrian Hermon and advanced 6–7.5 miles beyond the Golan Heights border, IDF’s Technology and Logistics Directorate (Atal) launched an urgent and large-scale procurement initiative. This operation provides thousands of specialized winter items and tools, informed by operational practices of European and American militaries experienced in combat in sub-zero environments.

Through expedited coordination with the Ministry of Defense Procurement Directorate, Atal has already secured thousands of pairs of Canadian-made military-grade winter boots designed for operational use in snow and sub-zero temperatures. Snow is forecasted in the coming weeks for the Golan Heights, the Syrian end of Mt. Hermon, and multiple locations in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces remain deployed—particularly along the eastern sector parallel to the Ramim Ridge.

In the last few months, IDF has procured over 2,000 mobile living containers, including many specifically for northern deployment. These insulated units will house soldiers stationed beyond the border in both southern Lebanon and the Syrian Golan Heights. In southern Lebanon, where forces are expected to remain for at least the next month (coinciding with the end of a 60-day ceasefire stabilization period ), Golani infantry troops and reservists have already been equipped with portable structures, insulated shower and restroom units, heating systems, and cooking facilities to ensure access to hot meals.

Preparing for the harsh winter in the Syrian Hermon

A similar logistical infrastructure is being established in the Syrian Hermon, now held by Israel. Rising to an elevation of 9,186 feet, this mountainous region—covering hundreds of acres—was recently abandoned by Assad regime forces. IDF is now setting up its first operational outposts in the area.

Troops stationed there, including paratroopers, commando brigades, and armored units operating on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, are being equipped with specialized gear typically reserved for the Alpine Unit. This includes three sets of thermal uniforms, insulated winter sandals, ski masks for facial protection, thick socks, and insulated overalls for static missions. Heated shelters are also being deployed to treat soldiers suffering from hypothermia quickly and effectively. Additionally, "anti-freeze" systems are being installed to prevent essential equipment and batteries from freezing in the frigid temperatures.

Sustaining operations in extreme conditions

To address potential disruptions caused by snowstorms or supply route blockages, IDF is pre-positioning tons of dry and canned food at remote outposts. These stockpiles will sustain troops for over a week without the need for active logistical supply lines. “We have established protocols for extreme scenarios, which we’ve encountered during past winters at Hermon outposts,” explains an IDF source. “But this situation is different—this time, we’re operating in enemy territory under the looming threat of a severe winter. We’ve even studied our own history from the early 1970s, when IDF troops were stationed in these areas. The goal is to ensure that soldiers remain comfortable, safe, and supplied with hot food, even in the harshest conditions. We are already delivering cooked meals to the most remote outposts in Syria and Lebanon.”

Atal is also exploring innovative solutions proven effective by militaries operating in freezing climates, such as snow-melting devices that convert snow into usable water. “We’re not investing in expensive equipment for just a few weeks or a month. Every decision is being managed wisely, with long-term planning in mind,” Atal officials explain. “Some of the procurement has been expedited through rapid tenders and international orders, while other supplies have been drawn from emergency reserves.”

Upgraded infrastructure and living conditions

In the Syrian Golan Heights, soldiers have already received generators and portable, insulated living quarters that can be dismantled within 24 hours if a withdrawal is ordered. Initially, troops had to operate out of the damp but relatively spacious fortified rooms of the "Pita" outposts—bunkers left behind by the Syrian army.

However, for safety, electrical, and comfort considerations, IDF decided not to use these rooms for prolonged stays. Soldiers found remnants of the Syrian army’s presence in these spaces, including rusted mess tins with rotted food. This approach contrasts with operations in Gaza, where forces often take over residential buildings for extended use during combat, adapting them with additional equipment like air conditioners or heaters.

Comprehensive winter preparations across combat zones

According to THE IDF, Atal, in coordination with regional commands, has completed extensive winter preparations across all operational zones in recent weeks. More than 1,900 mobile buildings and living containers—equipped with air conditioning, electrical panels, and connections to fixed or portable energy infrastructure—have been deployed. Each housing complex includes showers and heating systems to provide optimal conditions for soldiers.

The IDF Supply Center has also distributed over 885,000 winter items, including custom sleeping bags, insulated overalls, and cold-weather clothing, supplementing the inventory distributed throughout the year.

“In response to increased operational activity by the 210th Division, as part of a dedicated operation led by Northern Command logistics personnel, temporary specialized structures are being constructed to accommodate soldiers in complex climatic conditions,” the military added.

“To ensure the operability of equipment, the sector has been reinforced with unique maintenance tools, including recovery trucks, armored recovery vehicles, and specialized field repair tools tailored to operational challenges. Medical support has also been enhanced, with the deployment of dedicated medical containers designed to address weather-related health challenges.”