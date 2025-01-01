Minister Ofir Sofer: Here's why thousands of Jews are making Aliyah

People are making Aliyah out of a deep sense of solidarity and connection to the land and people of Israel, according to Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer.
Speaking to ILTV during the Lights of Hope virtual event, Sofer revealed that more than 30,000 people have moved to Israel since October 7. “We see this desire of the people to come and make aliyah. You understand that they are making Aliyah because they want to be a part of our people,” he said.
Sofer explained that his ministry is implementing a range of new programs to ease the transition for new immigrants. However, he acknowledged that moving to a new country, even with support, remains a challenging process.
“It is a very difficult process, and we make all of our efforts to smooth the process,” he told ILTV. “But when you come to Israel and make Aliyah, we appreciate your decision.”
Watch the full conference: