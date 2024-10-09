Watch: Hezbollah terrorists eliminated from the air by drones

Troops from Unit 636, a specialized Israeli military unit skilled in drone strikes against enemy targets, operating under the command of the 36th Division, have eliminated several Hezbollah terror cells and destroyed significant terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

According to The IDF Spokesperson's Unit, in recent days, the unit has directed drones to assist in operations, in coordination with the division’s artillery units, successfully killing armed terrorists, including a Hezbollah platoon commander.





The elimination of three armed terrorists by the 282nd Brigade’s Fire Control Center





Over the past year, the unit has participated in operations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and now in the ongoing fighting along Israel’s northern front.

2 View gallery A Hezbollah terrorists run into hiding before being elimnated by a drone ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a series of precision strikes targeting a Hezbollah weapons production facility and an intelligence headquarters in Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.

2 View gallery Troops from Unit 636, a specialized Israeli military unit skilled in drone strikes ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

To minimize civilian casualties, the IAF issued warnings to residents in the area before the strike. Hezbollah has long embedded its weapons storage sites beneath residential buildings, schools, mosques, and universities, putting civilians at risk.

Strike on Hezbollah weapon production facility

On Tuesday, the IAF conducted another intelligence-driven strike on Hezbollah's drone storage facilities, both above and below ground, along with ready-to-use launchers belonging to the group's aerial unit.

The IDF says that it "continues to operate with the aim of degrading and dismantling Hezbollah's military capabilities."

