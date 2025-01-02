What role does higher education have in driving the AI revolution?

Artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize teaching and learning in higher education, according to Prof. Ami Moyal of Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv.

Moyal highlighted four key roles that higher education institutions can play in this transformation:

1. Training Engineers, Computer Scientists, and Data Scientists

Universities must provide education at all levels—bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees—while focusing on research and technology transfer to the industry to develop advanced products.

2. Training Skilled STEM Teachers

Higher education must prepare educators who can implement the necessary changes in the classical education system.

3. Providing Lifelong Learning Opportunities

“When engineers enter the industry, they need updates with regards to their skills or areas of knowledge,” Moyal said. “Academia can play a major role here.”

4. Strengthening Connections with the Education System

This includes collaborative courses and partnerships between high school teachers and college professors.

Speaking at the Lights of Hope event alongside David Perlmutter, Chairman of the Israeli High-Tech Human Capital Committee, Moyal emphasized the importance of the high-tech sector as Israel’s primary economic growth engine. He stressed that its role in post-war recovery will be critical, ensuring Israel has the human capital needed to sustain growth.

This preparation, he said, begins with education—specifically the national STEM education continuum, which feeds the technology workforce both in quality and quantity.