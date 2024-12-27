How IDF uses explosive-laden APCs to clear booby-trapped areas in Gaza

Explosions heard across central Israel on Thursday evening originated from a unique IDF tactic initially developed at the start of the current war and previously used in southern Lebanon. The method involves old M-113 armored personnel carriers (APCs) loaded with tons of explosives, which are remotely detonated to clear booby-trapped areas before troops enter.

Residents reported feeling intense blasts as far away as Tel Aviv, Hod HaSharon, and Jerusalem. One Tel Aviv resident described the explosions as "earth-shaking," while another in Hod HaSharon said, "The windows shook twice." The IDF has not issued a formal statement on the incident, though police attributed the noise to military activity in Gaza .

Evacuation of Gaza residents from the Kamal Adwan Hospital

Led by the 401st Brigade under the 162nd Division, the operation followed intelligence from the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence Directorate. The IDF claimed the site housed terrorists, terror infrastructure, and ongoing hostile activity.

Footage from Gaza showed partially clothed residents with hands raised being escorted by IDF forces surrounded by tanks. Additional visuals from the hospital showed signs of fire damage. According to Palestinian sources, the IDF gave hospital occupants 15 minutes to evacuate before communication with the facility's management ceased.

An old M-113 armored personnel carriers

“Throughout the war, Hamas has used the hospital as a key operational center, sheltering militants and conducting terrorist activities,” an IDF spokesperson stated. The military had previously operated in the area in October and warned against using the facility for military purposes.

The IDF emphasized efforts to avoid harming civilians, patients, and medical staff. “We are operating in a focused manner to minimize harm to uninvolved individuals,” the spokesperson said.

Hamas accused the IDF of committing war crimes, alleging the forces “burned” Kamal Adwan Hospital and mistreated patients, staff, and displaced individuals during the operation.

“The decision to burn the hospital after storming it and abusing its occupants is a war crime and a flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian values,” a Hamas statement read. The group claimed the IDF systematically targets medical facilities and infrastructure in Gaza.

The Gaza Health Ministry, managed by Hamas, said the fate of medical staff and patients remains unknown following the operation. The ministry added that the IDF had recently forced evacuations at the Indonesian Hospital under similar circumstances, calling it a further display of “contempt for global humanitarian values.”

The Gaza Strip

The IDF rejected Hamas’ accusations, asserting its compliance with international laws regarding medical facilities. Military officials stressed their efforts to facilitate the evacuation of patients and staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital to other facilities.

“The IDF, in coordination with international organizations and local health officials, has ensured defined evacuation routes using ambulances to guarantee continued medical care,” a military statement read. The IDF highlighted ongoing actions to deliver medical supplies, food, and fuel to hospitals in the area.

Despite the IDF’s efforts, the military condemned Hamas for its alleged systematic violations of international law. “Hamas exploits civilian infrastructure and endangers lives by embedding military operations within medical facilities,” the spokesperson added.

As the war continues, the IDF’s operations in Gaza and their impact on medical facilities remain a focal point of global scrutiny.