Decorated IDF soldier dies in motorcycle crash during Thailand vacation

Rotem Yaish, an IDF soldier who received a presidential citation for his distinguished military service, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Koh Samui, Thailand , on Friday during a family vacation.

Yaish, who enlisted in the Givati Brigade in December 2021, had recently completed his compulsory military service and served in the reserves during the war in Gaza.

2 View gallery Rotem Yaish with his father ( Photo: Social media )

The eldest of three siblings, Yaish was remembered as a dedicated and accomplished soldier. His mother, Tahel, shared in 2022 her pride on the day he joined the army: “We hugged him, encouraged him and spoke about this new chapter in his life with great excitement.” A year later, the family’s pride grew as Rotem was honored by President Isaac Herzog at Israel’s Independence Day state ceremony.

At the time, Yaish expressed his joy about his role as a commander in the military: “I’m heading to the front lines now with my soldiers, and I’m proud to serve.” When asked whom he told first about his award, he replied, “My mom.” To him, being Israeli meant “coming home in uniform and mutual responsibility.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

During the war in Gaza, Yaish served for over a year, enduring grueling combat operations and losing comrades. He completed his service and continued to serve in the reserves.

Rotem’s uncle, Dror, eulogized him on Facebook: “For the past year and a half, you fought in Gaza. We prayed, worried, and feared the words ‘cleared for publication.’ Every incident made us hold our breath, hoping it wasn’t you. You lost friends, soldiers under your command, and commanders. But you came out of Gaza like a lion, leaving behind a generation of soldiers you led.”

2 View gallery Rotem Yaish with his mother

Dror recounted the family’s joy just a week prior when Rotem and his loved ones embarked on a dream vacation to Thailand. “The pictures you sent showed how much you were enjoying yourselves. But on Friday, just an hour before Shabbat, the phone didn’t stop ringing. Then the news came—Rotem was gone. We’re heartbroken and in shock.”

Yaish’s body will be brought back to Israel later this week for burial. He leaves behind his parents and two younger siblings.