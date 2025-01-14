Sirens across central Israel after a missile is fired by Houthis in Yemen

Sirens sounded after a projectile was launched in Yemen, the IDF said early on Tuesday hours after a missile launched by the Houthi rebels was intercepted.

Sirens sounded after a projectile was launched in Yemen, the IDF said early on Tuesday hours after a missile launched by the Houthi rebels was intercepted.

The military said several attempts were made to intercept the missile adding it was likely intercepted.

