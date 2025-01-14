Sirens across central Israel after a missile is fired by Houthis in Yemen

IDF says missile likely intercepted; Ben Gurion Airport resumes operations after suspending takeoffs and landings

Sirens sounded after a projectile was launched in Yemen, the IDF said early on Tuesday hours after a missile launched by the Houthi rebels was intercepted.
Missile alert sirens sounded across central Israel Missile alert sirens sounded across central Israel
Missile alert sirens sounded across central Israel
(Photo: Telegram)
The military said several attempts were made to intercept the missile adding it was likely intercepted.
The Ben Gurion International airport resumed takeoffs and landings after it suspended operations for a short while and El Al flights from Zurich and Larnaca were made to turn away from the Israeli coast and wait for further word before being allowed to land.
Flights turn away from Israel as a missile is launched from Yemen Flights turn away from Israel as a missile is launched from Yemen
Flights turn away from Israel as a missile is launched from Yemen
(Photo: Telegram)
At least 11 people were injured as they rushed for shelter, emergency service Magen David Adom said.
This is a breaking story
