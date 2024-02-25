Staff Sergeant Narya Belete falls in southern Gaza

The 21-year old from the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, served in the commando unit of the Givati Brigade. Three others were badly hurt in the same incident

Staff Sergeant Narya Belete, 21, from Shavei Shomron, was killed in Southern Gaza, the IDF said on Sunday. He was a combat soldier in the commando unit of the Givati Brigade.
Three others were badly hurt in the same battle.
Staff Sergeant Narya Belete
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Since October 7, 578 IDF soldiers have been killed, 239 of them since the beginning of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. At the moment, 317 wounded soldiers are hospitalized, including 29 in critical condition. Since the outbreak of the war, 2,965 soldiers have been injured, 453 of them in serious condition.
Belete comes from a family that immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia and was the second born child out of six.
First published: 08:56, 02.25.24
