Staff Sergeant Narya Belete falls in southern Gaza

Staff Sergeant Narya Belete, 21, from Shavei Shomron, was killed in Southern Gaza, the IDF said on Sunday. He was a combat soldier in the commando unit of the Givati Brigade.

Staff Sergeant Narya Belete, 21, from Shavei Shomron, was killed in Southern Gaza, the IDF said on Sunday. He was a combat soldier in the commando unit of the Givati Brigade.

Staff Sergeant Narya Belete, 21, from Shavei Shomron, was killed in Southern Gaza, the IDF said on Sunday. He was a combat soldier in the commando unit of the Givati Brigade.