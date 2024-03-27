Memorial plaque confirms Mossad operative drowned in Italian lake during spy op

on Italy's Lake Maggiore that resulted in the death of four people, including an Israeli former Mossad official, a memorial plaque honoring two of the fatalities, members of the Italian intelligence service, is confirmation that the incident occurred amid an intelligence operation.

The 16-meter-long boat was sailing between Sesto Calende and Arona in May, when it capsized and sank in a violent storm. There were 23 people and two crew members on board.

The Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported that the plaque honoring 62-year old Romeo Alonzi and 53-year old Tiziana Barnovi reads that they had "lost their lives during a covert operation with colleagues from the security forces of a foreign nation."

"Mossad mourns the loss and shares the family's grief, whom it will continue to support and embrace," the spy organization stated at the time of the accident.

