To prevent false claims, Israeli guards to film prisoners during hostage deal releases

In preparation for the release of Palestinian security prisoners as part of the emerging hostage deal with Hamas, the Israel Prison Service will equip guards with body cameras to ensure transparency and prevent false claims regarding the detainees' physical condition.

This move is part of an innovative pilot program, guided by IPS Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, to document prisoners’ health status before their release and maintain organizational accountability. The cameras will record every stage of the release process, providing clear and accurate documentation of prisoners' physical condition in real time.

1 View gallery Ofer Prison ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

IPS head of security and operations Avichai Ben Hamo emphasized that the program is a vital step toward increasing transparency with the public and external parties while ensuring the security and order of the prison staff. "We want to ensure the release process is carried out professionally and accurately, and to prevent any challenges to the integrity of the process," Ben Hamo said.

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

Meanwhile, the government informed the Supreme Court that 3,464 detainees from the Gaza Strip are currently held in Israeli prisons, and 151 detainees have been released for various reasons. This update came following a petition filed by the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel.

According to CNN, the release of Palestinian prisoners will occur in six phases. The first five phases will involve the release of 100 to 120 prisoners per phase, in exchange for three hostages each time. The sixth phase, the largest, will include the release of prisoners involved in the 2011 deal for the release of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit. These individuals, some of whom were re-arrested by Israel after their release, are serving life sentences.