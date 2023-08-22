Israeli products mysteriously appear on shelves in Lebanon

Lebanon's Ministry of National Defense announced Tuesday it confiscated Israeli goods found unexpectedly in commercial centers in the country. Among these goods were kitchen towels from Golf & Co. and PROMAX sealing tape.

The ministry said in a statement that it was informed of the "presence of goods produced by companies affiliated with the Israeli enemy." Upon receiving this information, representatives from the ministry and the Lebanese government visited the reported businesses and several warehouses throughout Lebanon. During their search, the goods discovered and subsequently confiscated.

Lebanese authorities seek to understand how Israeli goods reached the shelves in their country. "Persons of interest were summoned for an investigation to determine the source of the goods," the statement said. "The matter is being examined legally."

Israel and Lebanon do not have any official diplomatic relations.

