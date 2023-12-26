Drone downed near Egypt's resort city of Dahab - security sources









Drone shot down over Egypt ( X )





A drone was downed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, in the second such incident in a month, two security sources told Reuters. The security sources could not confirm the drone's origin.

Israel said in late October that Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement sent drones to strike its territory, after drones caused explosions that rocked two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea, Taba and Nuweiba.

2 View gallery Drone shot down over Dahab in Egyptian Sinai

Egypt's military spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said then that the two drones were fired from the southern Red Sea aiming north. Yemen is at the south end of the sea and Israel at the north.

The Houthis in Yemen have stepped up attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza.

After hearing an explosion coming from the sea near Dahab, an object fill into the water, causing no damage or injuries, eyewitnesses told Reuters.

2 View gallery Houthi forces commandeer a cargo vessel in the Red Sea