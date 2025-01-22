Katz to begin selection process for next IDF chief of staff

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday that he will begin the selection process for the next IDF chief of staff following Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi’s decision to retire .

Starting Sunday, Katz will interview candidates for the position, including Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir and Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai.

2 View gallery Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir and IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Amir Baram ( Photo: IDF, Defense Ministry )

"I intend to conduct an orderly and swift process to allow the incoming chief of staff to prepare for the numerous security challenges Israel faces at this time," Katz said. He emphasized his goal of choosing the most suitable candidate to lead the IDF during a challenging period, citing David Ben-Gurion’s famous statement that every Israeli mother should know her sons are in the hands of capable commanders.

Zamir is widely considered a leading candidate due to his extensive experience, professionalism and firm stance against downsizing the IDF. A close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Zamir has gained support for his leadership during wartime and his handling of arms procurements from the United States during the war. These efforts included acquiring fighter jets, munitions and boosting domestic defense production.

Zamir served in the IDF for 38 years, holding numerous senior combat and command roles. As deputy chief of staff from 2018 to 2021 under Aviv Kochavi, he oversaw the multiyear “Momentum” plan and led military assistance to civilians during the COVID-19 pandemic and May 2021's Operation Guardian of the Walls. Despite being considered for the chief of staff position in 2018, Zamir lost to Halevi, partially due to limited General Staff experience at the time.

Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram is also vying for the position. Known for his operational expertise, Baram served as Northern Command chief and grew within the Paratroopers Brigade alongside Halevi, though they have represented different General Staff factions. Despite his involvement during the October 7 Hamas attack, Baram has distanced himself from its failures, earning respect for his support of Halevi during the war’s aftermath.

2 View gallery Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, another candidate, brings significant field and operational experience but faces stiff competition from Zamir and Baram.

The new Chief of Staff will inherit an IDF recovering from the unprecedented challenges of the October 7 Hamas assault and preparing for evolving threats in Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank. As the decision looms, Katz is under pressure to select a leader who can restore public confidence and strengthen the military during a critical period.