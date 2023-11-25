Footage from October 7: convenience store raid, looting and hiding in the walk-in freezer

Terrorists raid convenience store on Oct. 7





Since October 7, countless witness accounts have come to light of Hamas atrocities. New footage shows 20 terrorists raiding and looting a gas station convenience store.

Morris Atias is the owner of the Yellow convenience store near the Magen intersection in Eshkol. He is currently in reserve duty. When the war broke out, he did not think twice and enlisted. He serves in the Home Front Command in Be'er Sheva and has not rested for a moment, nor is he doing anything except his military service. When he gets back, he will have a tough time getting over what happened.

On the morning of October 7, 20 Hamas terrorists raided the Yellow convenience store. Two of his employees fled to the walk-in freezer behind the store. "They sat there for an hour and a half, in a cold room. The terrorists broke into the store with gunshots, and looted. My employees hid and thus they were saved," he told Ynet.

According to him, "When the terrorists left around 9 o'clock because the army arrived, my employees went back into the store, so they wouldn't freeze. They went into my office inside the store and stayed there trapped until Sunday at five in the morning."

But the story is not over. The store remained broken into and unknown persons ransacked it. "Heartless people, thieves who have no shame, entered the store and stole everything," Atias said. "For days they ransacked it, took advantage of the situation. They stole everything: the coffee machine, the safe they broke into with a 5-kilogram hammer. The Slurpee machine, the snacks and drinks. Everything."