Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel for 'limited period'

Iran's supreme leader says it is unacceptable that not all Islamic governments condemn Israel over the Gaza war, says it should be cut off from energy and food supplies

Reuters|
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appealed to Muslim states with political ties with Israel to at least cut them for "a limited time", state media reported on Sunday, weeks after he called for an Islamic oil and food embargo on Israel.
"Some Islamic governments have condemned Israeli crimes in assemblies while some have not. This is unacceptable," Khamenei said before reiterating that the main task of Islamic governments should be to cut off Israel from energy and goods.
2 View gallery
עלי חמינאי עלי חמינאי
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
(Photo: AFP)
"Islamic governments should at least cut off political ties to Israel for a limited time," Khamenei said.
During a joint summit between members of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia's capital on Nov. 11, Muslim states did not agree to impose wide-ranging sanctions on Israel, as requested by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.
2 View gallery
נשיא איראן אברהים ראיסי נפגש עם אמיר קטאר השייח' תמים בן חאמד אל-ת'אני בפסגה הערבית-אסלאמית בסעודיהנשיא איראן אברהים ראיסי נפגש עם אמיר קטאר השייח' תמים בן חאמד אל-ת'אני בפסגה הערבית-אסלאמית בסעודיה
Qatari leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi meeting in Saudi Arabia earlier this month
(Photo: EPA )
Khamenei made his latest comments while attending an exhibition showcasing the "latest achievements" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force, including the Fattah 2, a new version of what is said to be Iran's first hypersonic missile.
Iran unveiled what it said was its first domestically made hypersonic ballistic missile in June, and said it could bypass the most advanced anti-ballistic missile systems of the United States and Israel.
