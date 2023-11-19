Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel for 'limited period'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appealed to Muslim states with political ties with Israel to at least cut them for "a limited time", state media reported on Sunday, weeks after he called for an Islamic oil and food embargo on Israel.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

"Some Islamic governments have condemned Israeli crimes in assemblies while some have not. This is unacceptable," Khamenei said before reiterating that the main task of Islamic governments should be to cut off Israel from energy and goods.

2 View gallery Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ( Photo: AFP )

"Islamic governments should at least cut off political ties to Israel for a limited time," Khamenei said.

During a joint summit between members of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia's capital on Nov. 11, Muslim states did not agree to impose wide-ranging sanctions on Israel, as requested by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

2 View gallery Qatari leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi meeting in Saudi Arabia earlier this month ( Photo: EPA )

Khamenei made his latest comments while attending an exhibition showcasing the "latest achievements" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force, including the Fattah 2, a new version of what is said to be Iran's first hypersonic missile.