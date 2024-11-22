U.S. could shake up ineffective U.N. practices, says Israeli scholar

The United Nations faces serious challenges, according to Prof. Gerald Steinberg of NGO Monitor.
In an interview with ILTV on Thursday, Steinberg predicted significant changes in the UN's approach once newly nominated U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Elise Stefanik, assumes her position under the Trump administration.
“The Trump administration could cut off a lot of funding for these activities, which I think will force a sobering up at the UN,” Steinberg said. “I also believe that in other countries, there’s growing momentum to reevaluate their automatic support for international processes that are proving ineffective.”
Steinberg also suggested that several Western European countries might recognize that current UN practices undermine their goals and interests, prompting them to advocate for change.
His remarks followed the U.S. veto of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The U.S. justified its veto, stating the resolution failed to include provisions for the immediate return of 101 Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
First published: 12:58, 11.22.24