Herzog delayed on Paris tarmac amid security concerns

President Issac Herzog on Wednesday was prevented from disembarking from an El Al flight in Paris and remained on board for 40 minutes while French security officials investigated a security threat.

Security forces were alerted to a man who was seen observing the landing of the El Al flight, from a nearby rooftop. Forces detained him and an investigation was underway. When the all clear was given, Herzog and his entourage were free to disembark.

2 View gallery

Herzog arrived in the French capital ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games. The Games begin on Friday amid pronounced security concerns at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Israel's war against Hamas has become a lightning rod among France's far left, with some critics accusing pro-Palestinian members of antisemitism. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a TV interview on Sunday evening that Israeli athletes would be protected around the clock during the Games, 52 years after the Munich Olympics massacre in which 11 Israelis were killed by Palestinian militants.

2 View gallery French police on alert ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games

Darmanin spoke after far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party lawmaker Thomas Portes was filmed saying Israel's Olympic athletes were not welcome in France, and that there should be protests against their taking part in the Games.