Watch now: Lights of Hope virtual event, a festival of unity and renewal

ILTV and Ynetnews celebrate Hanukkah and New Year’s, highlighting the pillars of hope lighting the way for Israel in 2025

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Israel
Hanukkah

This year is unique. Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, overlaps with New Year’s—a time for reflection, renewal and setting goals.
For Israel, 2024 has been a challenging year. A war on seven fronts. Soldiers fighting in Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond to defend against threats like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. Meanwhile, social media has amplified antisemitism and anti-Zionist rhetoric, spreading fear and even inciting violence.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
1 View gallery
Maayan Hoffman interviews Noam Solomon (left) and Karin Noy for the Lights of Hope virtual eventMaayan Hoffman interviews Noam Solomon (left) and Karin Noy for the Lights of Hope virtual event
Maayan Hoffman interviews Noam Solomon (left) and Karin Noy for the Lights of Hope virtual event
(Photo: ILTV)
Hanukkah honors the bravery of the Maccabees and the miracle of light—a small pitcher of oil that burned for eight days. To celebrate this spirit, ILTV and Ynetnews present Lights of Hope. This virtual event highlights eight pillars of resilience, innovation and renewal, offering hope for Israel and the Jewish world in 2025.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""