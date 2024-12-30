Watch now: Lights of Hope virtual event, a festival of unity and renewal

This year is unique. Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, overlaps with New Year’s—a time for reflection, renewal and setting goals.
For Israel, 2024 has been a challenging year. A war on seven fronts. Soldiers fighting in Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond to defend against threats like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. Meanwhile, social media has amplified antisemitism and anti-Zionist rhetoric, spreading fear and even inciting violence.
Hanukkah honors the bravery of the Maccabees and the miracle of light—a small pitcher of oil that burned for eight days. To celebrate this spirit, ILTV and Ynetnews present Lights of Hope. This virtual event highlights eight pillars of resilience, innovation and renewal, offering hope for Israel and the Jewish world in 2025.