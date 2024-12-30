Watch now: Lights of Hope virtual event, a festival of unity and renewal

This year is unique. Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, overlaps with New Year’s—a time for reflection, renewal and setting goals.

For Israel, 2024 has been a challenging year. A war on seven fronts. Soldiers fighting in Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond to defend against threats like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. Meanwhile, social media has amplified antisemitism and anti-Zionist rhetoric, spreading fear and even inciting violence.

