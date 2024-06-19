Man Hamas claims is kidnapped IDF soldier revealed as Palestinian

A man Hamas claimed was an IDF soldier they captured was identified as Halil Dawas, from the Aqbat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho. The terror group posted his picture in May. IDF denied that any of its force was captured.

2 View gallery Halil Dawas

Palestinian media outlets reported that Dawas was suspected of collaborating with Israel. Although he was arrested numerous times, residents of the camp said those arrests were in an effort to clear him from suspicion that he had provided the forces with the identity of Hamas operatives there.

He had been under administrative detention but the charges against him were sealed, the Palestinian Authority security forces said adding he likely escaped to Israel to avoid being taken into their custody.

"He hasn't been in the camp or in Jericho for a long time, one resident of Aqbat Jaber said. "There are many rumors about him - that he is in Gaza and helping the IDF. We saw his picture, which proves he helped the IDF."

2 View gallery Halil Dawas

A spokesperson for Hamas also said the terrorist captured an IDF uniform, ammunition, communication devices, and a Czech Scorpion rifle. According to reports, special IDF units use these kinds of weapons.