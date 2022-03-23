Condition of 2 Israeli women hurt in Be'er Sheva attack stabilizes, officials say

The condition of two women who were seriously wounded in the deadly terror attack in Be'er Sheva, which claimed the lives of four people , has stabilized, medical officials said Wednesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, where the two women are being treated said they are currently hospitalized at hospital's Cardiothoracic Surgery Ward and their injuries are described as moderate.

4 צפייה בגלריה Scene of the terrorist attack on Tuesday ( Photo: Haim Hornstein )

The hospital added that several patients were admitted in the hours following the attack and were treated for shock.

Hila Avisror, one of the wounded, celebrated her 40th birthday when and was on her way to do some shopping at the Be'er Sheva mall when the terrorist, Mohammad Abu al-Kian , attacked her with a knife.

The attacker managed to stab Avisror while she was trying to escape and reach her partner's car. Amit, her son, told Ynet on Wednesday that she is "doing better than yesterday".

Amit said that he spoke with his mother this morning. "There are moments that she can talk to us, we let her sleep and rest at night, but this morning we talked to her, mostly my dad", he said, "she remembers most of what happened".

4 צפייה בגלריה Security footage showing the attacker approach his first victim with a knife

"She was stabbed at the entrance to a store. My dad was in the car, I don't now how she managed to run to the car after being stabbed twice. She told my dad to just drive. She preferred to get far away from there. After some time my dad took off his shirt and stopped her blood, until MDA arrived," said her son.

According to Amit, one of the stab wounds punctured his mother's lungs. "Initially it seemed that her condition was worse [than it actually was]. There was a feeling of relief this morning. I knew that her condition improved, I knew that she's in relatively good shape," he added. "The situation is a bit less horrible than what we first thought."

Unfortunately, four other people did not manage to survive the killing spree, making the terrorist attack the deadliest in the past five years. The first victim, Doris Hachbas, a 49-year old from a nearby town, was murdered inside a clothing store.

4 צפייה בגלריה The four murdered victims

The other three victims were all Be'er Sheva residents: Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky, 50, was ran over white riding his bike, Laura Yitzhak, 43, was stabbed to death at the nearby gas station, and Menachem Menuhin Yehezkel, 67, was stabbed to death while walking at the round-about.

Meanwhile, the police said they are inspecting the weapons used to neutralize the terrorist at the ballistics laboratory in Jerusalem. After the inspection, the guns will be returned to their owners.

The statement came after a video has gone viral showing police confiscating the gun from one of the civilians who shot and neutralized the terrorist. The civilian - a Mount Hebron resident - demanded his weapon back due to fear he may become a target of terrorist's sympathizers. In response, one of the police men threatened to arrest him.

After being informed of the controversy surrounding the confiscation, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai called on the ballistics laboratory to conduct inspections throughout the night in order to return the gun to its owner as quickly as possible after thorough examination.

4 צפייה בגלריה Footage showing civilian shooting the terrorist

The murderous attack lasted eight minutes, and ended when two civilians fired at the terrorist, killing him.

Alongside condolences and widespread condemnation of the atrocity , right-wing demonstrators flooded the scene and protested police's inaction on violence in the Negev, accusing them for implementing lax policies that fostered terror and crime in the south.

In response to the backlash, a police official told Ynet that "the police is small compared to challenges they face, and we've known this for a long time".

The police arrested two brothers of the terrorist, who may have seen him leave the house with a knife. Suspicions that the brothers might have been involved in the attack are being investigated, but it seems that the terrorist acted autonomously .