At least 2 hurt in Hezbollah fire on Golan Heights

Terror group fires barrages of rockets at the area after Nasrallah's former bodyguard Yasser Nemr Qranbish is killed in a drone strike near Syria's border with Israel 

Lior Ben Ari, Yair Kraus, Yoav Zitun, Associated Press|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Drone strike
Hassan Hakashah
Syria
Hezbollah
Golan Heights
At least two people were seriously hurt on Tuesday from a rocket attack on the Golan Heights. Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets in barrages after a drone strike, attributed to Israeli killed a former personal bodyguard of the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Yasser Nemr Qranbish was killed in a targeted drone strike on a car near Syria's border with Lebann. UK-based pro-opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two members of Hezbollah in the car were killed in the strike, while a Syrian driver was critically wounded. There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities or the IDF.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מהזירהתיעוד מהזירה
Car sustains a direct hit from Hezbollah rocket fire on the Golan Heights on Tuesday
In response, the Iran-backed group fired dozens of rockets in barrages at the Golan Heights and at least one was reported to have made a direct hit while others fell in open areas.
Hezbollah supporters on social media mourned Qranbish's death, calling him the "shield of the Sayyed", about his tenure guarding Nasrallah.
A day after the Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, Hezbollah launched rockets on northern Israel, in what the terror group said was support for Hamas. Nasrallah said that as long as the fighting in Gaza continued, he would not stop his attacks on Israel.
2 View gallery
יאסר נימר קרנבשיאסר נימר קרנבש
יאסר נימר קרנבש
The attacks have since gradually escalated, with Hezbollah introducing new weapons in their attacks and Israel striking deeper into Lebanon while diplomatic efforts were underway to bring about an end to the fighting and prevent the region from escalating into all-out war.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""