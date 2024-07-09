At least 2 hurt in Hezbollah fire on Golan Heights

At least two people were seriously hurt on Tuesday from a rocket attack on the Golan Heights. Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets in barrages after a drone strike, attributed to Israeli killed a former personal bodyguard of the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Yasser Nemr Qranbish was killed in a targeted drone strike on a car near Syria's border with Lebann. UK-based pro-opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two members of Hezbollah in the car were killed in the strike, while a Syrian driver was critically wounded. There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities or the IDF.

2 View gallery Car sustains a direct hit from Hezbollah rocket fire on the Golan Heights on Tuesday

In response, the Iran-backed group fired dozens of rockets in barrages at the Golan Heights and at least one was reported to have made a direct hit while others fell in open areas.

Hezbollah supporters on social media mourned Qranbish's death, calling him the "shield of the Sayyed", about his tenure guarding Nasrallah.

A day after the Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, Hezbollah launched rockets on northern Israel, in what the terror group said was support for Hamas. Nasrallah said that as long as the fighting in Gaza continued, he would not stop his attacks on Israel.

2 View gallery יאסר נימר קרנבש