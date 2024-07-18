Overruling Gallant, Netanyahu blocks plan for temporary hospital for Gaza children

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blocked a plan to establish a temporary hospital within Israel for Palestinian children from Gaza, his office confirmed Thursday, overruling Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu's military secretary Major General Roman Gofman cited insufficient progress in creating a corridor for transporting sick and injured Gazans to other countries as the reason for halting the project. The National Security Council is working on a plan to fly injured individuals, particularly children, for treatment in other countries via Israel or Egypt.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, REUTERS/Mohammed Sale, Elad Malka )

The disagreement marks another chapter in the strained relationship between Netanyahu and Gallant, who have clashed on various issues. Recent reports suggested that Netanyahu was considering replacing Gallant, though his office denies this.

The current dispute began after the IDF Medical Corps requested that the Health Ministry and relevant health officials prepare to set up a medical facility in Israel to treat Palestinian children from Gaza suffering from chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes and orthopedic injuries.

The initiative was part of future agreements for the release of hostages or to gain international legitimacy amid concerns about rulings from the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Several discussions were held recently between the Medical Corps and senior health officials, with the plan expected to move forward.

Under the proposed plan, Israeli doctors were to work at the hospital, which would serve as a transition point for sending the children to a third country for treatment. However, Netanyahu has now said that the hospital will not be approved until countries willing to receive the injured are identified.

2 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem )

"The Prime Minister's Office poured cold water on the initiative, but from the start, the planning was very tentative," a source familiar with the details told Ynet. "It is still being discussed at professional levels, but it appears to be both a political and logistical issue, likely related to the relationship between Gallant and Netanyahu."

The Prime Minister's office confirmed, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has notified in writing that he does not approve the establishment of a hospital for Gazans within Israel – and therefore it will not be established."