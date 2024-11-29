IDF targeted Hezbollah rocket launcher in Lebanon after detecting activity

Meanwhile, Northern Command Chief, Major General Ori Gordin, met with local authority leaders in the north to present the key activities of the Northern Command in enforcing the ceasefire with Lebanon, as well as the importance of continued cooperation and coordination with the local authorities moving forward.

