IDF targeted Hezbollah rocket launcher in Lebanon after detecting activity

The IDF reported Friday that it targeted a mobile Hezbollah rocket launcher in southern Lebanon after identifying the movement of a truck-mounted launcher.
"The IDF is deployed in southern Lebanon and will actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement," the spokesperson said.
The strike took place in the eastern sector near the Litani River, where Hezbollah operatives were identified preparing to launch from a truck mounted with multi-barrel and long-range rockets.
The operatives were hit, but it is still unclear whether they were neutralized. This is the second incident in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Northern Command Chief, Major General Ori Gordin, met with local authority leaders in the north to present the key activities of the Northern Command in enforcing the ceasefire with Lebanon, as well as the importance of continued cooperation and coordination with the local authorities moving forward.
"The forces are deployed in southern Lebanon, and we are engaged in a determined enforcement of the agreement to preserve the significant achievements we have made," Gordin said.
"At this stage, we can carry out works in the realm of community rehabilitation. We are entering into a significant phase in the area, organizing the space, renewing, strengthening, and adding outposts, and arranging the barrier and the supporting measures. Hezbollah’s experience from the war has been one of losing control, but I am not entirely without optimism — we are here to enforce any attempt they make to violate the ceasefire agreement signed with the Lebanese state. Currently, we are cleaning and clearing the communities after IDF forces have been in them. We will continue these activities now with even greater intensity."
