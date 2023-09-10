Jenin rocket launches persist despite arrest of high-profile Hamas operative

Footage of attempted rocket launch in Jenin area released by Hamas





Hamas military wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released on Sunday supposed fresh footage of an attempted rocket launch from the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin into Israeli communities beyond the Green Line.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The failed launch is believed to have been targeting Moshav Ram-On in northern Israel's HaGilboa Regional Council. There were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

The Green Line is a term used to refer to the demarcation line that was established in the 1949 Armistice Agreements between Israel and its neighbors after the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation and separates between the West Bank and Israel Proper.

The IDF has said it was it was an improvised rocket, which contributed to its failed launch. The terrorist who launched it was promptly located and apprehended in the Palestinian village of Silat al-Harithiya.

The IDF brigade responsible for the sector stated, "We operate under challenging security conditions and maintain a high level of secrecy due to the existing tensions in the West Bank. This demands significant effort and diligence. While we often succeed, there are instances where we fall short. Nevertheless, we remain committed to fulfilling our mission."

Oved Noor, chairman of the HaGilboa Regional Council, stated, "The rocket likely detonated in an area under Palestinian Authority control, rather than landing within Israeli territory. We fully support the IDF, but as we've stressed before, it's crucial to reinforce troop presence and fortifications across all communities in the HaGilboa Regional Council. We call for the installation of an Iron Dome battery and proactive measures within Palestinian Authority-controlled areas to deter terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians."

Last week, the IDF arrested Abdullah Sobeh, a Hamas official from the town of Burqin, who is believed to be the mastermind behind several rocket launches targeting HaGilboa. A prominent member of the terrorist group, Sobeh has been involved in planning rocket launches and facilitating the transfer of funds among various terrorist factions. The IDF had been pursuing him for an extended period before his arrest.

Despite his arrest in Jenin, Palestinian terrorists managed to launch another rocket on Sunday. These launches are often improvised and primarily serve to exert psychological impact. They may sometimes even involve makeshift rockets equipped with cardboard tips and minimal explosive materials.

In addition to these rocket attacks, communities in HaGilboa have recently experienced live gunfire from Jenin. Last Thursday evening, a group of girls in Kibbutz Meirav was nearly hit by gunfire.