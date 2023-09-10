Israeli family dodges death in Moroccan quake, decades after family tragedy

Jacqueline Bouskila Twizer from Rishon LeZion who left on a family trip to Marrakesh, Morocco, together with her 10 siblings, experienced the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the country last week and left unharmed.
This isn't the first time Bouskila Twizer's family has been victims of an earthquake. On February 29, 1960, 10 of her family members - three cousins and seven second cousins - were killed in the massive earthquake that struck Agadir in Morocco, in which 12,000 to 15,000 people died and around 25,000 were injured.
"I came here with all of my siblings only to experience what our family fell victim to 63 years ago. I can't explain how it happened and how symbolic it is. I'm still emotional from the events that took place," she said.
The family's plan for the trip was to arrive in Agadir on Sunday and meet with their cousin who was the sole survivor of the quake back in 1960, before joining him and visiting the graves of their 10 family members in order to hold a memorial service for them.
"They didn't find all the bodies. Only three adults and two children were located. The rest were buried in a mass grave," she said.
Since roads were closed after the quake in Marrakesh, the family won't be able to travel to Agadir and visit the graves. "Only one survivor from our family remained after the earthquake in 1960, the one we were supposed to meet before heading to the graves. I wasn't so afraid of the quake, but remembering our family tragedy is hard," Bouskila Twizer told Ynet.
"We were at our hotel when suddenly we felt a strong tremor," she recounted. "I thought the hotel had put on a show, so I didn't think anything was wrong. Then I saw people running. I gathered my family, and we headed outside to the pool. We were only allowed to return to our rooms at 4 a.m.," she said.