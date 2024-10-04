Hezbollah aims fire south of Haifa, including Caesarea, home to Netanyahu





IDF intercepts fire on Lower Galilee





Sirens sounded in Israel's Haifa, Carmel foot hills and the Hadera region, including - for the first time since the war began, in Caesarea, An affluent seaside community where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu owns a private residence.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 10:52 in the areas of Wadi Ara, Haifa bay, and the Carmel, two projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Both were intercepted. No injuries were reported," the military said.

Drones intercepted off the coast of Hadera





Hezbollah attacked northern Israel including the cities of Haifa and Acre repeatedly since the early morning hours. Rockets also landed in the Upper Galilee causing damage but no injuries.

Rocket lands in Kiryat Shmona industrial site

The IDF said earlier that it had eliminated the head of Hezbollah's communication networks, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, in a targeted "intelligence-based strike" in Beirut. The military said he had developed the terror group's communication systems used by the group in war as well as in routine times.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on a visit to troops in the north that the forces would continue to operate in South Lebanon to remove any threat from communities near the border.

