Israeli man shot dead in Nevada, police rule out murder

A physical altercation between two men in Reno, Nevada, ended in a fatal shooting last Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of 39-year-old Israeli national Isaiah Dayan.
Upon arrival, police found the two men at the scene, with Dayan suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Local media reports indicate that the other man involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. Authorities later determined that the shooting was an act of self-defense.
In contrast, Dayan's family claims he had taken in a homeless man who shot him following a dispute. According to the family, the homeless man began to act out after a few days, prompting Dayan to demand adherence to his house rules. When the man refused, Dayan asked him to leave, leading to a confrontation during which the homeless man, armed with a firearm, shot Dayan, causing fatal injuries.
Dayan, who worked as a locksmith in the United States, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Israeli Foreign Ministry was not involved in handling the case. Dayan's family, residing in Beit Shemesh, arranged for his body to be transported to Israel for burial.