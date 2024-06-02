Israeli man shot dead in Nevada, police rule out murder

Upon arrival, police found the two men at the scene, with Dayan suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Local media reports indicate that the other man involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. Authorities later determined that the shooting was an act of self-defense.

