Arab Media: Israeli naval commandos snatch Hezbollah official north of Beirut

On Saturday, Arab media buzzed with reports of a clandestine naval operation. A sizable force, suspected to be Israeli, stealthily touched down on the shores of Batroun in northern Lebanon, roughly 87 miles from the Israeli border, with the intent of snatching a high-ranking terrorist operative from his hideaway in a cabin. This daring raid, involving over 25 operatives, was said to have been coordinated with UN forces stationed in Lebanon (UNIFIL). On their end, UNIFIL have denied any involvement in the matter.

Israeli commandos snatch Imad Amahaz

Confirming the whispers, an Israeli security source revealed to Sky News in Arabic the capture deep within Lebanese territory. Saudi channel "Al-Hadath" named the captured figure as Imad Fadel Amahaz. While Hezbollah distanced itself from him, Lebanon's "Al-Jadid" painted Amahaz as a naval officer, possibly linked to Hezbollah. Contrarily, Saudi "Al-Arabiya" cited sources claiming he wasn't part of Lebanon's military ranks.

The Lebanese National News Agency added more color, describing local accounts of an unidentified military force executing an amphibious landing. Armed and ready, they reportedly seized a Lebanese individual, whisked him to the beach, and vanished into the sea aboard motorboats.

"Al-Hadath" sources labeled the operation as an Israeli commando landing in Batroun. Initially, Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamieh dismissed these reports as internal disruptions. Yet, he later confirmed the capture, identifying the individual as a captain of civilian and commercial ships, corroborating the operation with a video, while security services conducted inquiries.

Hamieh further commented on efforts to verify with UNIFIL whether the operation was coordinated with them, questioning the implementation of UN Resolution 1701. UNIFIL's deputy spokesperson, Kandice Ardiel, denied any involvement in the capture or sovereignty breach.

Meanwhile, Israeli sources noted a significant uptick in strikes against Hezbollah's aerial unit over the past week. "The road ahead is long, and it continues to challenge us, but we've shifted from defense to offense with the Air Force in this domain, and we will not relent," they stated.

This isn't the first instance of Israeli special forces making waves in enemy territories. Last September, "Syrian Television," an opposition outlet to Assad's regime based in Turkey, reported an Israeli raid in Masyaf, Hama, involving ground forces rappelling into action. The broadcast detailed skirmishes resulting in the deaths of three Syrians, with several others injured. Reports claimed that up to four Iranians were captured by Israeli forces, who executed the attack with drones, securing the area from external access.

