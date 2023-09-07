Palestinians demand a halt to settlement expansion, in exchange for Saudi deal, report

The Palestinian Authority said Israel must halt all settlement expansion, as a condition of its support for a Saudi Arabia peace agreement with Israel, the BBC reported on Thursday. Among other demands, the Palestinians want parts of the West Bank known as Area C, which is currently under full Israeli control, to be transferred to their governing authority.

The Palestinian Authority said Israel must halt all settlement expansion, as a condition of its support for a Saudi Arabia peace agreement with Israel, the BBC reported on Thursday. Among other demands, the Palestinians want parts of the West Bank known as Area C, which is currently under full Israeli control, to be transferred to their governing authority.

The Palestinian Authority said Israel must halt all settlement expansion, as a condition of its support for a Saudi Arabia peace agreement with Israel, the BBC reported on Thursday. Among other demands, the Palestinians want parts of the West Bank known as Area C, which is currently under full Israeli control, to be transferred to their governing authority.

Ramallah added a demand to reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, which had been closed by then-president Donald Trump when he moved the American embassy to Jerusalem and asked that negotiations with Israel, resume with U.S. mediation. The last time such talks took place was in 2014 when John Kerry was the Secretary of State, the BBC said.

Ramallah added a demand to reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, which had been closed by then-president Donald Trump when he moved the American embassy to Jerusalem and asked that negotiations with Israel, resume with U.S. mediation. The last time such talks took place was in 2014 when John Kerry was the Secretary of State, the BBC said.

Ramallah added a demand to reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, which had been closed by then-president Donald Trump when he moved the American embassy to Jerusalem and asked that negotiations with Israel, resume with U.S. mediation. The last time such talks took place was in 2014 when John Kerry was the Secretary of State, the BBC said.